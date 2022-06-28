Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids send Nicolas Mezquida to Volos FC of Greece in permanent transfer

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

The Colorado Rapids have sent midfielder Nicolas Mezquida to Volos FC of the Greek Super League in a permanent transfer, the club announced Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Uruguayan returns to Europe after nearly a decade in Major League Soccer with Colorado and the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Mezquida joined the Rapids ahead of the 2019 season in a deal that sent current Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Zac MacMath to the 'Caps. In total, he scored eight goals and provided nine assists in 84 appearances with the club.

“Nico is someone who has meant a lot to us since he joined the club in 2018,” Colorado executive vice-president and general manager Pádraig Smith said via an official press release.

“He was a key part of the team’s transformation over the past few years, both on and off the pitch, as he brought a contagious, uplifting attitude and impeccable work ethic to our locker room."

A product of Peñarol's youth system, Mezquida also spent five seasons in Vancouver, notching 13 goals and seven assists with the Canadian club.

He previously had brief loan spells in Norway with Brann and Lillestrøm, and was keen on getting another chance across the Atlantic.

"When the opportunity to play overseas presented itself to him, we were happy to help Nico achieve his dream of playing in Europe," Smith added.

Founded in 2017, Volos FC were promoted to the Greek Super League two years later and have competed in the country's top flight ever since.

