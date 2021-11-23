Colorado Rapids' journey to the top: Robin Fraser shares secrets of their success 

“Yeah, yeah, I remember Robin saying that to me,” Smith said proudly, “and I remember telling him I agreed. We felt we could build something, we really did.”

“If I tell you the first day, you’re going to think I’m crazy,” Fraser told MLSsoccer.com when asked when he knew this team had the potential to top the West, “but literally the first day I led training with the team. There’s just no way that was a last-place team. The way they interacted with each other, the way they approached training – there was a lot there.”

Two full seasons later, Smith, Fraser and the Rapids have evolved that foundation further than perhaps anyone outside Colorado thought they could – finishing first place in the Western Conference.

They had failed to win any of their first 11 games of the year, nine of which were losses, and by the time he took charge, they had only 27 points after 27 games. Yet Fraser knew there was much more to come from the group, even after one training session. There was a good foundation to work with. He turned to executive vice president and GM Pádraig Smith and said as much.

When Robin Fraser walked off the training pitch his first day in charge of the Colorado Rapids in August 2019, he was blown away.

While it may have surprised many, finishing top of the West this year didn't come out of nowhere. The Rapids have had a fairly linear arc of improvement since that coaching change in 2019. They finished that season strong – and Fraser was also quick to note that the transformation started under interim head coach Conor Casey, who took charge of the team for three months before Fraser was named the full-time head coach. Then in 2020 they made the playoffs, even though the end of their season was derailed by a COVID-19 outbreak.

Then on Decision Day two weeks ago, the Rapids vaulted over the far more expensively assembled rosters of the Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City to finish on 61 points via a scintillating 5-2 drubbing of LAFC. With the No. 1 seed comes home-field advantage through at least the Western Conference Final, if they get there, as well as a 2022 Concacaf Champions League berth.

Their first playoff game includes league history: Colorado host the Portland Timbers on Thursday afternoon (4:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes), the first-ever MLS game on Thanksgiving Day.

They have earned the spotlight.

“Anytime you have something on this magnitude, a historic moment like this, the first Thanksgiving playoff game for the league, it’s a privilege to be a part of it,” Smith said. “We’re looking forward to it, we think we’re going to create an incredible atmosphere here. We know our supporters will get behind it, we think it’s going to be an incredible day.”