Class 5: Colorado Rapids launch mountain-inspired 2021 jersey

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

jerseys - 2021 - COL - primary image

The Colorado Rapids have dropped their Class 5 kit ahead of the 2021 MLS season, paying tribute to the natural landscape their club calls home.

The light-green jersey features topographical maps of Colorado’s six “14ers,” meaning mountains that rise above 14,000 feet. The six peaks are Mount Bierstadt, Mount Evans, Grays Peak, Torreys Peak, Quandary Peak and Pikes Peak – totaling more than any other state in the United States.

The Class 5 kit also features a “C96” tag on the jersey’s front, reminding supporters that they’re a founding member of MLS's inaugural 1996 season and are proud to represent the entire state of Colorado.

Upon announcing the Class 5 kit, the Rapids also formed a partnership with Colorado Fourteeners Initiative (CFI), a local nonprofit that protects and preserves the natural integrity of Colorado’s “14ers.” Rapids supporters can make a donation to CFI when purchasing the jersey, with the proceeds helping CFI complete several large-scale trail reconstruction projects over the next five years located on Mount Wilson, Mount Shavano and Mount Princeton.

Colorado Rapids Jerseys

