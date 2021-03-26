Class 5: Colorado Rapids launch mountain-inspired 2021 jersey

The Colorado Rapids have dropped their Class 5 kit ahead of the 2021 MLS season, paying tribute to the natural landscape their club calls home.

The light-green jersey features topographical maps of Colorado’s six “14ers,” meaning mountains that rise above 14,000 feet. The six peaks are Mount Bierstadt, Mount Evans, Grays Peak, Torreys Peak, Quandary Peak and Pikes Peak – totaling more than any other state in the United States.

The Class 5 kit also features a “C96” tag on the jersey’s front, reminding supporters that they’re a founding member of MLS's inaugural 1996 season and are proud to represent the entire state of Colorado.