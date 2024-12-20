Chicago Fire sign homegrown midfielder Dylan Borso

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Chicago Fire FC have signed homegrown midfielder Dylan Borso through the 2027 season with options from 2028-29, the club announced Friday.
A Chicago native, Borso represented the Fire's academy from U-13 to U-19 levels and featured for Chicago Fire II in MLS NEXT Pro. He spent last season as a freshman at Wake Forest University, where he was one of five players to appear in all 24 matches (11 starts). He tallied 4g/4a. His four assists were a team-high.
“Dylan’s journey is a great example of the development pathway that exists for talented young players at the club,” said director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter. “From excelling in our academy to gaining valuable professional experience with Chicago Fire II, Dylan has shown impressive determination and growth.
"After a standout freshman season at Wake Forest, we’re excited to sign him to a homegrown player deal and help him continue his development and reach his goals.”
“It’s a dream come true to sign with the Chicago Fire,” said Borso. “I would like to thank coach Berhalter and the staff for having confidence in me, and my dad for all his support along the way. I would also like to thank all of the coaches and support staff at the club who have helped me grow on and off the field over the past eight years."
Last season, Chicago finished bottom of the Eastern Conference (15th place; 30 points) and missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a seventh-straight year. That led to the appointment of Berhalter, who joined the Fire after two stints leading the US men's national team.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant