Chicago Fire sign homegrown defender Christopher Cupps

"Chris was born and raised in Chicago and has climbed through the ranks of Chicago Fire Youth Soccer and the academy, demonstrating firsthand the commitment this club has to the city and to the development of our players. We believe Chris has a bright future and look forward to supporting his continued growth."

"We're excited to sign another young, high-potential player who has developed within our system," said Chicago director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.

The 16-year-old US youth international inked a four-year guaranteed contract through 2028 with club options for 2029 and 2030.

A member of Chicago's U-18 team, Cupps featured in 15 matches for Chicago Fire II during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season. He also participated in the first leg of 2025 preseason camp with Chicago's first team.

Internationally, Cupps recently helped the United States advance to the FIFA U-17 World Cup after finishing atop their Concacaf qualification group.

"It’s a privilege to be able to represent my hometown and I’m incredibly happy to sign for the club that I’ve grown up in," said Cupps. "It’s a dream come true to start my professional career so close to my family who have supported me throughout my journey so far.

"I want to thank all my coaches and teammates who have helped me grow as a person and player. I’m excited to enter this new era with the club and get to work towards bringing success to Chicago."

Cupps is Chicago's third homegrown player signed under Berhalter, following midfielders Dylan Borso and Robert Turdean. He is the 27th homegrown player in Fire FC history.