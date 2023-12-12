Chicago Fire name Carvana new front-of-kit sponsor

Chicago Fire FC have a new front-of-kit sponsor, announcing on Tuesday a multi-year agreement with online used car retailer Carvana.

The Carvana logo will appear across the front of Chicago Fire's first team, MLS NEXT Pro (Chicago Fire II) and Chicago Fire Academy home and away jerseys for all preseason, regular season and postseason matches.

"We’re very pleased to welcome Carvana to the club as our front-of-kit partner," Joe Mansueto, Fire FC owner and chairman, said in a statement. “Carvana is an innovative company that has changed the automotive industry, and we’re excited to launch this partnership and to explore creative and unique ways to fully integrate our brands to best service our wonderful fans and the greater Chicago community.