Chicago Fire name Carvana new front-of-kit sponsor

Chicago Fire FC have a new front-of-kit sponsor, announcing on Tuesday a multi-year agreement with online used car retailer Carvana.
The Carvana logo will appear across the front of Chicago Fire's first team, MLS NEXT Pro (Chicago Fire II) and Chicago Fire Academy home and away jerseys for all preseason, regular season and postseason matches.
"We’re very pleased to welcome Carvana to the club as our front-of-kit partner," Joe Mansueto, Fire FC owner and chairman, said in a statement. “Carvana is an innovative company that has changed the automotive industry, and we’re excited to launch this partnership and to explore creative and unique ways to fully integrate our brands to best service our wonderful fans and the greater Chicago community.
"We’re thankful that Carvana has chosen to partner with the Fire and will work with us to positively impact our local community and help grow the beautiful game through support of the club’s youth programming through Chicago Fire Youth Soccer and Chicago Fire Foundation programming.”
As part of the partnership, Carvana will be integrated across Chicago Fire Youth Soccer Club (CFYSC) and community engagement initiatives. Carvana will also become the presenting sponsor of Chicago Fire Discovery Centers, a talent identification platform created to build upon the club’s existing scouting network, providing new pathways for players, especially from outside the pay-to-play model, to have the chance to be identified for the Chicago Fire Academy.
Chicago Fire jerseys for the 2024 season featuring the Carvana logo will be revealed in early 2024, along with a newly designed home kit. Additional details around the 2024 adidas MLS jersey reveal and season schedule will be available in the coming months.