Chicago Fire FC Midfielder Luka Stojanović Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 18

NEW YORK (Monday, Aug. 9, 2021) – Chicago Fire FC midfielder Luka Stojanović has been voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week for Week 18 of the 2021 MLS season.

Stojanović scored two goals in Chicago’s 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls at Soldier Field on Sunday evening (WATCH HERE).

The Fire got off to a quick start when Stojanović found the back of the net in the second minute. Chinonso Offor laid the ball off to the Serbian with a first-touch pass, and he took one touch to set himself up for a half-volley finish past the goalkeeper.

Stojanović doubled his tally and Chicago’s lead in the 8th minute from a long throw in by Carlos Terán. The defender’s long throw was headed to the back post by a Red Bulls defender, and Stojanović was perfectly placed to volley the ball into the back of the net.

Stojanović became the fourth player in MLS history to score two goals within the opening eight minutes of a game, the second time by a Fire player (joining David Accam in 2017). The goals were Stojanović’s fourth and fifth of the season and his first for the Fire since May, when he scored the game winning-goal against Inter Miami CF.

Stojanović and the Fire will be back on the field when they host Columbus Crew SC in their next game on Saturday, Aug. 15 (6 p.m. / ESPN+).