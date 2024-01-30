Chicago Fire acquire Chase Gasper from Houston Dynamo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

CHI receive: Chase Gasper

Chase Gasper HOU receive: 2026 MLS SuperDraft pick

Chicago Fire FC have acquired left back Chase Gasper in a trade with Houston Dynamo FC, both clubs announced Tuesday.

In exchange for the 28-year-old defender, the Dynamo receive Chicago's third-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. Gasper is under contract with Chicago through the 2025 MLS season.

"We’re pleased to welcome Chase to the club as we continue to prepare for the upcoming season," Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release. "Chase is a talented player who will provide depth and competition to our backline."

Chicago are Gasper's fourth MLS team after previous stints with Minnesota United FC, LA Galaxy and, most recently, Houston. He has 2g/1a in 85 regular-season appearances.

Capped once by the US men's national team, Gasper offers depth at left back behind presumed starter Andrew Gutman, acquired earlier this offseason in a trade with the Colorado Rapids.

Head coach Frank Klopas returns for his second full-time stint as the Fire look to make their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip since 2017. Their new season begins on Feb. 24 at the Philadelphia Union (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).