Charlotte FC unveil 2025 Heritage Kit

Charlotte FC have unveiled the Heritage Kit as part of the 2025 adidas Archive Collection, which features 10 iconic MLS kits inspired by the league’s early years – reimagined for today with authentic designs, bold color palettes and legendary details.
Paying homage to the history of soccer in the Carolinas, the Heritage Kit represents a legacy of the sport's success while exemplifying the brighter, bolder soccer city that Charlotte has become.
This modern and progressive, yet retro-inspired kit will highlight history and continue to inspire the growth of the beautiful game in the Carolinas.