Charlotte FC sign midfielder Brandt Bronico to contract extension

Charlotte FC have signed midfielder Brandt Bronico to a new contract through the 2025 season, with an option for 2026, the club announced Thursday.

“Beyond that, Brandt also conducts himself professionally on and off the field, so he is an important figure in our locker room and in our community. He is North Carolina through and through and loves representing his local team and we’re thrilled to keep him here through the prime of his career.”

“We’re delighted to sign Brandt to a contract extension to commit his long-term future to Charlotte FC,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a club press release. "His consistent performances have been crucial for us throughout our inaugural season, and he has undoubtedly earned this extension with his play on the pitch,”

Bronico, 27, has established himself as Charlotte’s midfield stalwart during the club’s inaugural campaign, scoring one goal and notching three assists while appearing in every CLTFC match - starting all but one.

I’m extremely excited to sign an extension with @CharlotteFC and I’m grateful for the continued trust and belief the Club has put in me. I look forward to being a part of the journey as we grow over the next few years. Let’s bring some trophies home! #BB13 pic.twitter.com/Fpb7StLOGs

Bronico arrived in Charlotte on December 18, 2020 in a trade with Chicago Fire FC, who drafted the North Carolina native 47th overall in the third round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft. He played four seasons in Chicago, contributing two goals and seven assists in 66 league appearances.

“I’m extremely excited to sign an extension with Charlotte FC and I’m grateful for the continued trust and belief the club has put in me,” Bronico said in a release. “I look forward to being a part of the journey as we grow over the next few years,” “Most importantly, I can’t wait to bring an MLS Cup home to Charlotte and celebrate with our amazing fans.”

Bronico and Charlotte are still in the thick of the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs race with just seven matches remaining. Currently 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, they’re only three points behind the playoff line and host Toronto FC in a crucial “six-pointer” Saturday night (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) at Bank of America Stadium.