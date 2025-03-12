Charlotte FC sign defender Souleyman Doumbia

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Charlotte FC have acquired left back Souleyman Doumbia on loan from Belgian Pro League side Standard Liège for the 2025 season, the club announced Wednesday.
The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international defender has made over 200 professional appearances since developing in Paris Saint-Germain's academy. Aside from Standard Liège, he's featured across Europe for the likes of Angers (France), Grasshoppers (Switzerland), Bari (Italy) and more.
Internationally, Doumbia has one goal in eight caps.
"Left back was one of the positions we needed to strengthen this transfer window, and we’re delighted to welcome Souleyman to Charlotte FC," said general manager Zoran Krneta.
"He brings experience from top European leagues like Ligue 1 and the Belgian Pro League, and his versatility and technical ability make him a great addition to our back line."
Doumbia gives Charlotte a left-back option beyond Tim Ream, the USMNT veteran signed last summer. Ream can also play centrally, potentially partnering with Andrew Privett or Adilson Malanda.
Looking to make a third straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip, Charlotte also added Ivory Coast international forward Wilfried Zaha earlier this winter. Zaha is on loan from Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray.
