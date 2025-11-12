Charlotte FC sign Brandt Bronico to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Charlotte FC have signed midfielder Brandt Bronico to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Wednesday.

The 30-year-old is Charlotte's longest-tenured player; he was acquired in a December 2020 trade from Chicago Fire FC, ahead of the Crown's 2022 expansion season.

Bronico has played in 122 of Charlotte's 136 MLS regular-season matches. He is the club’s all-time leader in MLS regular-season assists with 17.

"Brandt has embodied what it means to be a player here within our organization, both on and off the field," said general manager Zoran Krneta.

"His work ethic, versatility and durability have been a big part of our team since he arrived. Keeping a veteran like Brandt on our roster was something we knew we needed to keep from a locker room presence and continue being a key piece of our Charlotte community."

Next year will be Bronico's ninth season in MLS. He spent 2017-20 with Chicago after playing college soccer for UNC Charlotte.