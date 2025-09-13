Charlotte FC: Home of the freshly minted king of mascots

Friend? Overzealous Charlotte FC supporter? Soccerball royalty from another dimension’s soccer-based kingdom banished to our realm who’s taken the only work he reasonably can as he grapples with the reality that, with each passing day, finding a way home becomes a little less likely?

At least that’s how we imagined it would go. The High King of Kicking Things doesn’t do interviews. But he does do public appearances. That includes matches, birthdays, after-school reading programs, charity golf tournaments, and weddings. Yes, weddings.

At the end of the interview, he smiled, we shook hands, he slipped me a $5 gift card to Bojangles — which we did accept and use — and he stared at us until we left him to do his kingly duties, which were described to us by a source close to Minty as “critical.” As the door closed behind us, the faint sounds of the "Frasier" theme song began.

Well, folks, we sat down with His Royal Roundness for an exclusive interview to find out all the details.

Tifos, memes, a social media campaign to free Sir Minty from captivity, they’ve all become a critical part of the Mintyverse. You’ll even find Charlotte FC supporters donning replicas of the cape worn by their steely-eyed leader.

Since first revealing his presence to the world in March of 2022, the Monarch of Mint has become a mainstay in Charlotte. And, despite having a system of government led by a single undemocratically elected entity thrust upon them, Charlotte FC fans seem to have embraced him.

Sir Minty will shred this universe down to its last atom and then, with the Stones he collected himself, create a new one teeming with a bunch of Mini Sir Mintys that knows not what they have lost, but only what they have been given. A better universe. pic.twitter.com/JUmEFSzfk7

It all started before Charlotte’s inaugural match. While the Emperor of Uptown’s origins are unknown, through extensive research, we can pinpoint the exact moment Minty entered the mainstream. At a pre-match event, a former NCAA Division III soccer player named Tom Bogert posted a picture of Sir Minty on social media. He captioned the post with a declaration: “there is a soccer ball with a crown, a cape and little hands here. It’s officially a party.”

Little is known about Bogert beyond this post. However, his Kean University athletic department biography states that, if he had a time machine, he’d go back to 1776 to see the founding fathers sign the Declaration of Independence. Little did he know, years later, he’d be a part of a Declaration of Dependence to a new soccer ball king and his ability to determine the official start times of parties. Bogert has since remained one of Minty’s most vocal supporters.

After extensive background research, we tracked down Bogert, now in rural New Jersey, to offer his thoughts on why Sir Minty made an instant impact on the people of Charlotte and the world at-large.

“I love Sir Minty for…well, it was love at first sight,” Bogert said (no, seriously, this is real). “What a fun and unique mascot. I was all in immediately, and then just watch how he interacts with the fans, with everyone. It reminds us to smile, laugh and not be too serious all the time. It is a game, after all.