Alonso Martínez sets playoff tone for NYCFC with "special" goal

Conference semis in sight

With a win under their belts, New York have the shortest turnaround in Round One, heading home for Game 2 on Saturday. The focus on Tuesday quickly turned from celebration to ensuring that they end the series at Yankee Stadium.

"The only pressure, if there is any pressure for us, is to make sure that we go to the next round," said Jansen. "So if that's going to be in Game 2 or Game 3, we'll have to see. But the mentality that we have going into this sequence of games is that we're going to try and finish it off in two games.