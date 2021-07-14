Charlotte FC add former Newcastle assistant to coaching staff

Charlotte FC's inaugural coaching staff continues to grow.
The club have appointed Mikel Antía as an assistant under head coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez, the club announced Wednesday. Anita has signed a three-year deal and joins assistant coach Christian Lattanzio, who was officially announced on Monday.
“We look forward to welcome Mikel to Charlotte FC. We are very pleased with the coaching team we are establishing for our inaugural season,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a club statement. “Mikel brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of styles of play, methodology and player development systems. We expect that our newly formed coaching staff with head coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez, assistant Christian Lattanzio and Mikel will lead a competitive team.”
Anita joins from Chinese side Dalian Pro F.C., where he was as assistant since 2019. He had previously worked as an assistant coach at Newcastle United under Rafa Benitez. The 49-year-old also spent four years working for the Aspire Academy in Qatar. During his own playing career, he represented the likes of Celta Vigo, Real Valladolid, Real Sociedad and others.
Charlotte's inaugural MLS roster is coming into focus. They have signed defenders Christian Fuchs, Adam Armour and Jan Sobociński, and midfielders Brandt Bronico, Sergio Ruiz and Riley McGree.
“I am thrilled for the opportunity to join Charlotte FC’s coaching team and work with Miguel and Christian,” said Antía. “I have known Miguel since my time at the Aspire Academy from 2012-2016 and have seen his evolution as a coach. Football is my passion and the possibility of helping build this Club allows me to combine different styles of play based on rhythm, intensity and a solid understanding of the game.”