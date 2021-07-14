Charlotte FC add former Newcastle assistant to coaching staff

Anita joins from Chinese side Dalian Pro F.C., where he was as assistant since 2019. He had previously worked as an assistant coach at Newcastle United under Rafa Benitez. The 49-year-old also spent four years working for the Aspire Academy in Qatar. During his own playing career, he represented the likes of Celta Vigo, Real Valladolid, Real Sociedad and others.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to join Charlotte FC’s coaching team and work with Miguel and Christian,” said Antía. “I have known Miguel since my time at the Aspire Academy from 2012-2016 and have seen his evolution as a coach. Football is my passion and the possibility of helping build this Club allows me to combine different styles of play based on rhythm, intensity and a solid understanding of the game.”