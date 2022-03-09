Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC acquire Derrick Jones in trade with Houston Dynamo FC

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • CLT receive: Derrick Jones, $50k GAM
  • HOU receive: $250k GAM, 20% future transfer fee

Charlotte FC have acquired midfielder Derrick Jones from Houston Dynamo FC in a trade, the clubs announced Wednesday.

As part of the deal, Houston receive $250,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money and 20% of his rights if Jones is transferred abroad. Charlotte receive $50,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money as well.

Jones, 25, is a former US youth international who turned pro in 2016 with the Philadelphia Union as a homegrown player.

Across time with Philadelphia, Nashville SC and Houston, Jones has three assists in ​​64 regular-season appearances (34 starts).

