CF Montréal have unveiled their primary jersey for the 2025 and 2026 MLS seasons, the Montréal Original Jersey by adidas.

In connection to the club’s origins, the jersey features the five blue and black stripes that have been a defining element since CFMTL's founding in 1993. From the pre-MLS era to today, Bleu-blanc-noir players have worn this symbol over the past three decades.