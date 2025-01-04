CF Montréal sign midfielder Michael Adedokun

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have signed midfielder Michael Adedokun through 2025 with options from 2026-28, the club announced Saturday.

Last month, Montréal selected Adedokun No. 13 overall (first round) in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.

The Nigeria native recently won the 2024 MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded to the Player of the Year in NCAA Division I soccer. This past season, Adedokun led Ohio State with 11 goals and 11 assists and helped his team win the 2024 Big Ten Tournament.

"We are happy to have Michael officially join the group," said club president and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "He is a dynamic attacking midfielder with strong instincts for goal, 1v1 ability, and good creativity in the final third.

"We believe he is ready to take the next step in his career as he continues to grow with us. I would also like to congratulate him on winning the MAC Hermann Trophy."