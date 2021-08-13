Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign midfielder Ismael Kone

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have signed midfielder Ismael Kone, the club announced Friday.

The 19-year-old was training with CFM all year but had yet to sign his first professional contract. He played for Saint-Laurent Soccer Club.

"Ismael has been training with us since the start of the year and his constant progression has only confirmed the full potential that we see in him since the start," sporting director Olivier Renard said in a club statement. "Due to some technicalities in MLS rules, we weren't able to finalize his arrival with the first team until today, and we're very happy to finally be able to make it official."

Kone trained with clubs in Europe just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic before returning to Canada. The Ivory Coast native trained with Genk and Mouscron.

"I am very happy and proud to sign my first MLS contract," Koné said. "It’s a childhood dream come true. I am very grateful to the club for this opportunity and I am more determined than ever to keep on progressing to make my place in the first team."

