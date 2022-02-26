CF Montréal sign Mathieu Choinière to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

CF Montréal have signed homegrown player Mathieu Choinière to a two-year contract extension for the 2023 and 2024 MLS seasons with an option year in 2025, the club announced Saturday.

Choinière, 23, originally signed with CF Montréal in July 2018 after progressing through their academy ranks.

“We are happy that Mathieu continues with us,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “He had some difficult moments due to an injury which kept him off the pitch for several months, but he came back strong, proving his qualities in a different position. We hope that he will keep on progressing.