Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign Mathieu Choinière to contract extension

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

CF Montréal have signed homegrown player Mathieu Choinière to a two-year contract extension for the 2023 and 2024 MLS seasons with an option year in 2025, the club announced Saturday.

Choinière, 23, originally signed with CF Montréal in July 2018 after progressing through their academy ranks.

“We are happy that Mathieu continues with us,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “He had some difficult moments due to an injury which kept him off the pitch for several months, but he came back strong, proving his qualities in a different position. We hope that he will keep on progressing.

“This contract extension is aligned with the club’s philosophy, which is to have confidence in young players and if they are from the province of Quebec like Mathieu, it’s even better.”

Choinière has mostly played as a wingback under head coach Wilfried Nancy. He has two goals and one assist in 48 regular-season appearances (30 starts), enjoying a breakout year in 2021.

Choinière awaits his Canada men’s national team debut, though attended his first camp in September 2018 and was included in manager John Herdman’s provisional roster ahead of the 2021 Gold Cup.

