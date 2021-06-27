Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign Icelandic youth international center back

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have signed Icelandic center back Robert Thorkelsson to a two-and-a-half-year contract with club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the club announced Sunday.

The 19-year-old has made 26 appearances with Breidablik Kopavogur in Iceland’s first division since 2020, scoring a pair of goals. He also started a UEFA Europa League game against Rosenborg on August 27, 2020.

The 6-foot-2 defender previously played 26 games and scored five goals with UMF Afturelding in Iceland’s second division.

“When Luis Binks left for Bologna, we had to add a player to the roster and Robert has a similar profile,” CF Montréal sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement. “We are happy with the deal we have with him. Despite his young age, he has first-team experience in Iceland, in Europa League and with the national team."

Advertising

Thorkelsson has worked up the youth ranks internationally, competing for Iceland from the U16 to U21 levels. He made two appearances in the UEFA U21 Euro qualifying tournament in 2020, as well as the UEFA U21 Euro tournament in 2021.

Transfer Tracker CF Montréal

Advertising

Related Stories

Jurgen Locadia departs FC Cincinnati after loan spell from Brighton ends
Report: LA Galaxy open talks to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid
San Jose Earthquakes sign Brazilian center back Nathan

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Santiago Ferreira, brother of Jesus, scores golazo at MLS NEXT Cup
MLS NEXT

Santiago Ferreira, brother of Jesus, scores golazo at MLS NEXT Cup
CF Montréal sign Icelandic youth international center back
Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign Icelandic youth international center back
MLS issues statement on alleged incident during Portland vs. Minnesota match

MLS issues statement on alleged incident during Portland vs. Minnesota match
Saturday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 10's action
Voices: Steve Zakuani

Saturday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 10's action
Recap: Portland Timbers 0, Minnesota United FC 1

Recap: Portland Timbers 0, Minnesota United FC 1
Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 1, LA Galaxy 3

Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 1, LA Galaxy 3
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs Shattuck-St. Mary's | MLS NEXT Cup 2021
2:16

HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs Shattuck-St. Mary's | MLS NEXT Cup 2021
FULL PENALTY SHOOTOUT: Orlando City SC vs Shattuck-St. Mary's | MLS NEXT Cup 2021
8:00

FULL PENALTY SHOOTOUT: Orlando City SC vs Shattuck-St. Mary's | MLS NEXT Cup 2021
Week 10 continues! Here are 4 things you should know 
1:02
Headlines

Week 10 continues! Here are 4 things you should know 
Inter Miami's Gonzalo Higuain goal vs. Orlando | Enhanced Highlight
0:21

Inter Miami's Gonzalo Higuain goal vs. Orlando | Enhanced Highlight
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.