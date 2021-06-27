CF Montréal sign Icelandic youth international center back

The 19-year-old has made 26 appearances with Breidablik Kopavogur in Iceland’s first division since 2020, scoring a pair of goals. He also started a UEFA Europa League game against Rosenborg on August 27, 2020.

“When Luis Binks left for Bologna, we had to add a player to the roster and Robert has a similar profile,” CF Montréal sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement. “We are happy with the deal we have with him. Despite his young age, he has first-team experience in Iceland, in Europa League and with the national team."