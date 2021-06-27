CF Montréal sign Icelandic youth international center back

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
CF Montréal have signed Icelandic center back Robert Thorkelsson to a two-and-a-half-year contract with club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the club announced Sunday.
The 19-year-old has made 26 appearances with Breidablik Kopavogur in Iceland’s first division since 2020, scoring a pair of goals. He also started a UEFA Europa League game against Rosenborg on August 27, 2020.
The 6-foot-2 defender previously played 26 games and scored five goals with UMF Afturelding in Iceland’s second division.
“When Luis Binks left for Bologna, we had to add a player to the roster and Robert has a similar profile,” CF Montréal sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement. “We are happy with the deal we have with him. Despite his young age, he has first-team experience in Iceland, in Europa League and with the national team."
Thorkelsson has worked up the youth ranks internationally, competing for Iceland from the U16 to U21 levels. He made two appearances in the UEFA U21 Euro qualifying tournament in 2020, as well as the UEFA U21 Euro tournament in 2021.