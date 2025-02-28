CF Montréal sign goalkeeper Emil Gazdov

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
CF Montréal have acquired goalkeeper Emil Gazdov from Canadian Premier League side Pacific FC, the club announced Friday.
The 21-year-old Canadian is signed through the 2026 MLS season with options for 2027 and 2028.
Gazdov spent time at the Vancouver Whitecaps academy before turning pro with Pacific in 2022. He's since made 49 appearances across all competitions for the Tridents, registering 15 clean sheets.
In 2024, Gazdov was named the CPL Goalkeeper of the Year and earned a place on the CPL’s Best XI.
"We are happy to sign this young player to complete our trio of Canadian goalkeepers,” said president and CEO Gabriel Gervais. “Emil is a mature player who has progressed well since his debut.
"He is an imposing goalkeeper with a lot of potential. We are looking forward to having him in Montréal.”
Gazdov joins a goalkeeping unit that features first-choice Jonathan Sirois and Sebastian Breza.
Montréal visit Minnesota United Saturday in search of their first win of the 2025 MLS season (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
