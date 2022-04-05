CF Montréal sign defender Zachary Brault-Guillard to contract extension

CF Montréal have signed defender Zachary Brault-Guillard to a contract extension through the end of the 2023 season with club options for 2024 and 2025, the club announced Tuesday.

“After having seen Zachary log many minutes last season, which was new to him, the club sought to find a way to keep him with us longer,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We are pleased that he chose to accept these additional option years so he may continue his development in Montréal.”