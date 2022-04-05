CF Montréal sign defender Zachary Brault-Guillard to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
CF Montréal have signed defender Zachary Brault-Guillard to a contract extension through the end of the 2023 season with club options for 2024 and 2025, the club announced Tuesday.
“After having seen Zachary log many minutes last season, which was new to him, the club sought to find a way to keep him with us longer,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We are pleased that he chose to accept these additional option years so he may continue his development in Montréal.”
The 23-year-old has been a key fullback/wingback for CF Montréal, appearing in four league matches in 2022 so far, scoring against New York City FC on March 12, while also appearing in all four of the club's Concacaf Champions League games. A year ago, he logged 2,056 minutes across 30 league matches, including 23 starts, scoring two goals and adding three assists.
Brault-Guillard also has six caps for the Canadian men's national team, making his debut in Oct. 2018 against Dominica in a Concacaf Nations League qualifier. He scored his first international goal in a 7-0 win against Aruba in a 2022 World Cup qualifier on June 6, 2021.
Brault-Guillard originally joined CFM in 2019 on loan from Ligue 1's Lyon before securing a permanent move.