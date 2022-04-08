Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign SuperDraft pick Jojea Kwizera

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have signed 2022 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick Jojea Kwizera through the 2022 MLS season with options extending from 2023-25, the club announced Friday.

The 23-year-old midfielder was selected 15th overall out of Utah Valley University, and participated in Montréal's preseason camp, featuring in all four of their preseason friendlies.

“Jojea had shown us some good things during preseason, and we had made our decision some time ago, but we were waiting on some immigration documentation,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We're pleased to welcome Jojea officially with us. We hope he will continue his development within our organization.”

A native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kwizera earned 13 starts in 2021 with Utah Valley University, collecting three goals and eight assists. In 2020, he played in seven games as a starter with one goal and two assists for the Wolverines.

