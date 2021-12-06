Celebrating Unity, Official Match Ball by adidas for 2022 Season to Debut at 2021 MLS Cup in Portland

NEW YORK (Monday, Dec. 6, 2021) – Major League Soccer and adidas today unveiled the Official Match Ball for the league’s 2022 season and announced that the ball will debut at the 2021 MLS Cup between the Portland Timbers and New York City FC on Saturday, December 11 in Portland.

Incorporating the national flowers of the United States (rose) and Canada (bunchberry) as well as colors representing the other homelands of MLS players, the new Official Match Ball is a symbol of the league’s extraordinary diversity. The ball’s design reflects the 860 players of MLS hailing from 79 different countries and highlights the sense of unity and belonging within soccer communities around the globe.

Click here to view and download images of the official match ball for the 2022 MLS season.

The Official Match Ball is available for purchase at adidas.com, as well as Soccer.com and in select Dick’s Sporting Goods locations. Its debut at MLS Cup takes place Saturday at 3 p.m. ET at Providence Park in Portland and on ABC, UniMas, TSN and TVA Sports and in nearly 200 countries around the world.

While the design of the Official Match Ball for 2022 celebrates unity, the ball’s technical elements remain consistent with recent editions. Continuing as the most sustainable ball to date, it is constructed from 100 percent water-based materials and print colors.

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER:

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer features 27 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, in addition to future expansion teams in St. Louis and Charlotte. For more information about MLS, visit www.MLSsoccer.com.