Brenden Aaronson, Jesse Marsch win Austrian Bundesliga title with RB Salzburg

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

Red Bull Salzburg's Brenden Aarsonson and Jesse Marsch have officially won the Austrian Bundesliga, clinching the club's 15th title with a 2-0 win over Rapid Wien on Wednesday. The triumph marks a domestic double for Salzburg, who won the Austrian Cup at the beginning of the month.

The victory caps off a strong start to life in Europe for Aaronson, who left the Philadelphia Union in January for the Austrian side in January. Aaronson played 90 minutes against Rapid Wien, and has been a regular fixture during his first half-season with Salzburg, playing 18 league games and scoring five goals. The league title also continues a nice personal streak for the midfielder, who has won the Supporters' Shield, the Austrian Cup, and the Austrian Bundesliga in the last six months.

As for head coach Marsch, this is his second time winning the Austrian Bundesliga in as many seasons in charge of the team. He also won the Austrian Cup in his two seasons with the club. His time in Salzburg will come to an end this season, as he will succeed Julian Nagelsmann at Germany's RB Leipzig after Nagelsmann moved on to Bayern Munich.

Salzburg successfully completed their title defense with two games to go, with the Austrian season ending on May 22.

Brenden Aaronson

