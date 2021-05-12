Brenden Aaronson, Jesse Marsch win Austrian Bundesliga title with RB Salzburg

The victory caps off a strong start to life in Europe for Aaronson, who left the Philadelphia Union in January for the Austrian side in January. Aaronson played 90 minutes against Rapid Wien, and has been a regular fixture during his first half-season with Salzburg, playing 18 league games and scoring five goals. The league title also continues a nice personal streak for the midfielder, who has won the Supporters' Shield, the Austrian Cup, and the Austrian Bundesliga in the last six months.