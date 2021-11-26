Transfer Tracker

Brandon Bye signs long-term deal with New England Revolution

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Brandon Bye New England

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Brandon Bye has signed a three-year contract extension with the New England Revolution through the 2024 MLS season, the club announced Friday.

The deal comes with a 2025 club option, keeping the right back in New England after he helped them win the Supporters’ Shield in 2021 and set a new single-season MLS points record (73). That’s earned the Revs a 2022 Concacaf Champions League spot and the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

“We are pleased to sign Brandon to a new contract with the Revolution. He has been a fixture in our first 11 over the past two seasons and continues to grow into his position,” sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a statement. “I believe he can become one of the top right backs in MLS. We are excited to have Brandon as a part of our team for many years to come”.

The 25-year-old originally joined New England in 2018 as a first-round pick in that year’s MLS SuperDraft (No. 8 overall), having starred at Western Michigan. He played midfield in college before shifting to the backline during his professional career.

Since turning pro, Bye has five goals and eight assists across 105 regular-season appearances (91 starts).

