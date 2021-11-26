Brandon Bye signs long-term deal with New England Revolution

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Brandon Bye has signed a three-year contract extension with the New England Revolution through the 2024 MLS season, the club announced Friday.

The deal comes with a 2025 club option, keeping the right back in New England after he helped them win the Supporters’ Shield in 2021 and set a new single-season MLS points record (73). That’s earned the Revs a 2022 Concacaf Champions League spot and the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

“We are pleased to sign Brandon to a new contract with the Revolution. He has been a fixture in our first 11 over the past two seasons and continues to grow into his position,” sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a statement. “I believe he can become one of the top right backs in MLS. We are excited to have Brandon as a part of our team for many years to come”.

The 25-year-old originally joined New England in 2018 as a first-round pick in that year’s MLS SuperDraft (No. 8 overall), having starred at Western Michigan. He played midfield in college before shifting to the backline during his professional career.