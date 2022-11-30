Berhalter: USA "not done" at World Cup, can take down Netherlands

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Musah-Berhalter

© Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Twenty years ago, the US men’s national team reached the quarterfinals at the World Cup before losing 1-0 to Germany amid great controversy.

This year’s squad is dead set on charting another deep run, officially booking their knockout round place via Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Iran. They've finished second in Group B behind England and are undefeated (1W-0L-2D) thus far in Qatar.

Now, a Round of 16 match arrives Saturday (10 am ET | FOX, Telemundo) against Group A winners Netherlands. And head coach Gregg Berhalter is injecting belief into his youth-filled squad.

“I want you to enjoy this, but we’re not done,” Berhalter said in a behind-the-scenes video US Soccer shared from the Iran match. “That’s the mentality we need to have, guys. Not that we’re happy to be here.”

Berhalter has stressed how the group stage and knockout rounds present two different tournaments. They’re now in single-elimination territory, much like when they needed to beat Iran after earlier Group B draws against Wales (1-1) and England (0-0).

The pressure is on to defeat the world’s No. 8-ranked team, with the Dutch considered the greatest soccer-playing nation to never win a World Cup. Now led by head coach Louis van Gaal, the Oranje were World Cup runners-up in 1974, 1978 and 2010.

“You guys flip the switch and get into competitive mode,” Berhalter said. “In a knockout anything can happen. It’s about survival now. I’ll take you guys all day, all day.”

The US have gotten World Cup goals from Tim Weah and Christian Pulisic. Goalkeeper Matt Turner and the defense – with resurgent veteran center back Tim Ream – have become first the USA group to record multiple shutouts at a World Cup since 1930.

But the USMNT’s driving force, undoubtedly, is the midfield. Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams are all 24 years or younger and can dictate and control matches. Adams, the team’s captain, is especially important for his leadership qualities.

“I’m really proud to be part of this f---ing team with you guys,” Adams said. “I’d go to war with you guys any time.”

Should the Yanks advance over the Netherlands, they’d book a quarterfinal game on Dec. 9 against a to-be-determined Group C or Group D foe.

World Cup US Men's National Team

Related Stories

Who will US Soccer play in Round of 16 at World Cup?
More News
More News
MLS NEXT announces details for 400+ team MLS NEXT Fest event

MLS NEXT announces details for 400+ team MLS NEXT Fest event
Poland lose but advance at World Cup. How did that happen?

Poland lose but advance at World Cup. How did that happen?
Orlando City re-sign goalkeeper Adam Grinwis
Transfer Tracker

Orlando City re-sign goalkeeper Adam Grinwis
Atlanta United sign forward Derrick Etienne Jr. in free agency
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United sign forward Derrick Etienne Jr. in free agency
Seattle Sounders name Craig Waibel general manager & chief soccer officer

Seattle Sounders name Craig Waibel general manager & chief soccer officer
2023 MLS NEXT Fest Participants

2023 MLS NEXT Fest Participants
More News
Video
Video
USA Advance to the World Cup Knockout Stage: How They Did It | Club & Country Today
23:28

USA Advance to the World Cup Knockout Stage: How They Did It | Club & Country Today
A Must Win Game for the U.S. | Club & Country Today
18:38

A Must Win Game for the U.S. | Club & Country Today
Why Garth Lagerwey to Atlanta is the biggest signing of the offseason
49:33

Why Garth Lagerwey to Atlanta is the biggest signing of the offseason
The U.S. & England Are Set to Clash on Black Friday | Club & Country Today
15:21

The U.S. & England Are Set to Clash on Black Friday | Club & Country Today
More Video