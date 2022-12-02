Australia won't face “11 Messi's”: Milos Degenek dreams of World Cup history

On Saturday at the 2022 FIFA World Cup , there’s a good chance Columbus Crew defender Milos Degenek will come toe-to-toe with none other than Lionel Messi.

Australia (second in Group D) will face Argentina (first in Group C) with a quarterfinal spot on the line (2 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo).

They’ll be heavy underdogs against the PSG superstar, who’s won seven Ballon d’Or awards and is linked with a summertime move to Inter Miami CF. But Degenek’s not going into Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium feeling intimidated.

“It's 11 against 11, it's not 11 Messi's. There's one,” Degenek said. “Obviously we know their squad is full of stars, even [Paulo] Dybala is on the bench and [Lautaro] Martinez comes off the bench. It's a squad that's immaculate, and I always loved Messi and I think he's the greatest to ever play the game.”

Degenek added it’s an honor to represent Australia in the Round of 16 at a World Cup, regardless of who the opponent is. And he’s hoping they can pull off the unexpected, facing an Albiceleste side that’s among the top-tier favorites and entered the Qatar-based tournament on a 36-game unbeaten streak.

“Am I saying why not us? I am,” Degenek said. “Leicester City won the Premier League, Croatia went to the World Cup final last World Cup. There has to always be that one story that kind of shocks the whole world, that one story where everyone jumps on the bandwagon and goes, 'Oh, our country is out. Let's support these guys because they're the underdogs.'