Austin's soccer history makes Saturday's home opener even more special

On Saturday night Austin FC will play their first home game in club history, welcoming the San Jose Earthquakes for Q2 Stadium’s MLS debut in front of a sold-out crowd (and a season-ticket waiting list nearly as long).

Newly-learned songs and chants will be aired out across the 3,500-capacity safe-standing supporters end. Many tacos and much brisket will be consumed among the smorgasbord of locally-centered culinary options at the $260 million jewel, chased, if you like, by beer brewed down the street and cider crafted across town as fans cheer on a promising squad built to execute coach Josh Wolff’s meticulous possession-oriented system.

Q2’s breezeways, angles and 6,000-odd mesh seats are calculated to facilitate airflow in the Texas heat. A 2,700-ton steel canopy roof structure shades every seat in the house and the pitch boasts North American professional soccer’s first-ever Platinum TE Seashore Paspalum playing surface, carefully selected for the climate and the roof. In short, it’s another dream venue for Major League Soccer and the ambitious home team eager to hit the ground running.

You may have heard some version of this phrase in reference to other MLS stadiums, but it particularly applies in Austin: Barely anyone would have dared to dream of any of this just a few years ago.