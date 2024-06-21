Dani Pereira takes winding road to Venezuela & Copa América: “I never give up”

So did that January afternoon in 2021 when Austin FC surprised many by making him the MLS SuperDraft’s first overall pick, an honor celebrated with smiles under face masks as the COVID-19 pandemic persisted.

Overcoming the odds to earn a soccer scholarship at Virginia Tech provided another signpost, as did earning Atlantic Coast Conference Midfielder of the Year and All-ACC First Team honors at a program rarely ranked among the traditional NCAA elite.

Then there was his family’s exodus from their homeland a year later, the stress and dislocation of leaving behind loved ones and the life he knew in Caracas, bound to seek asylum in an unfamiliar place to the north – little Roanoke, Virginia – when his parents decided Venezuela’s chronic political and economic upheaval was simply too much to bear.

“Back then, that coach told me I was too little to play in the South American tournament,” Pereira recalled to MLSsoccer.com, the sting helping commit it to memory, and convert it into fuel. “It was a tough one, but – I don't know, I never give up. I always say I'm a very patient guy, and things always fall in the right place.”

The first professional goal he scored, a flying volley in Austin FC ’s win at Houston on April 30, 2022 . The highlights, increasingly hazy with the passage of time, of his childhood days in the academy at Deportivo la Guaira. The thrill of earning an invite to two Venezuelan youth national team camps at age 14, only for the technical staff to deliver some painful news.

“It'll be a great experience, but also, we got to make sure we win the games,” said Pereira. “I'm not trying to go there and just be like a fanboy like, ‘Oh, I'm here.’ I'm trying to go there and do something good, and do good in the tournament. If it's starting, it's coming in from the bench, if it's just supporting from the side, just trying to bring something positive to the team. We’ve been doing good lately in the [World Cup] qualifiers too. So just give get my little bit of help.”

Should La Vinotinto turn to him, which appears highly likely, it will mark Pereira’s first-ever competitive appearance for his country, who’ve long been Conmebol stragglers – the only member of the confederation which has never qualified for a World Cup – but can now dream bigger amid an ongoing soccer renaissance. Notably, Venezuela are off to a 2W-1L-3D start in 2026 qualifying, good for fourth place in a format where the top six book their places automatically.

After a long process to become fully cleared, the 23-year-old has earned a place on Batista’s squad for the tournament, along with Philadelphia ’s José “El Brujo” Martínez and a host of MLS alums like Jhonder Cádiz, Cristian Cásseres Jr., Yangel Herrera, Jefferson Savarino, Yeferson Soteldo, Christian Makoun and Miguel Navarro.

Pereira and his loved ones will experience another such memorable milestone this summer, perhaps as early as Saturday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where Venezuela meet Ecuador in their Copa América opener.

His older brother Alexei burst into his room to deliver the news with a hug, Dani still in bed. Their father, Hector, posted on the family group chat a selfie of the tears streaming down his face, explaining how he’d had to excuse himself from his workplace as the emotions flooded in.

Despite doubts in some quarters about the pick, Pereira blossomed in MLS, evolving from a playmaker to an all-round central midfielder, capable in two-way, deep-lying and attacking roles alike. Neither he nor his family will soon forget the morning a year ago when they got word that Fernando Batista, manager of the Venezuelan national team, had taken note, naming him to his roster for two Stateside friendlies.

“I love all of you who were part of this beautiful week, you didn't take my smile away even for a second.”

“The sad thing is having left. The nice thing is to have returned and to be able to relive all those moments, places, people, memories,” Pereira wrote in Spanish in an Instagram post .

Everywhere he turned, there was local cuisine, most familiar from that distant past: arepas, empanadas, cachapas, the true definition of comfort food. So much of it that he had to think twice, to remind himself that overindulgence could swamp his usual nutrition regimen.

“Everybody,” he recalled. “They all wanted to be with me. You know, it was a little bit chaotic. Just my whole family wanted to be with me. I was like, ‘I can't be with everyone at the same time.’ ... I spent more time with some people, less time with some other people. So it was chaotic, but it was worth it.”

Aunts, uncles, cousins, distant relatives, friends from adolescence – he found himself awash in affection and attention, a kaleidoscope of people eager to welcome him, to catch up, to congratulate him on his successes, or simply to feed him a home-cooked meal.

“Yeah, it was weird,” said Dani. “Everything was the same, all the streets. It was weird” – but undoubtedly, indescribably beautiful.

What made all this possible was another life moment – one somehow both visceral and surreal – last month, when he finally returned to Venezuela for the first time since his family’s departure nearly a decade ago. It brought everything full circle, old faces and childhood recollections crashing into his adult present like the passenger jet had become some kind of time machine as it descended into Caracas.

Passport in hand

There was a very real, crucial logistical task at the heart of this trip. Like many thousands of other asylum applicants waiting for their case to be taken up by US officials, the Pereira family have been in immigration limbo for years. It’s a state of chronic uncertainty involving complicated processes and documentation, particularly when it comes to leaving the country, which requires special permission.

Over his first three MLS seasons, that complicated Dani’s ability to travel to away matches against Canadian teams and limited him to international call-ups for Venezuela matches on US soil. As he rose in the Vinotinto reckoning, it made it functionally impossible for him to be available for the national team’s biggest occasions: those vital World Cup qualifiers.

That finally changed when his US sporting visa came through near the end of last year. This enabled him to make the trip back to Venezuela, hosted by the national team staff, to obtain a new passport, and in the process, come full circle after a decade of detachment from his roots.

He and his family are “very relieved that I can do whatever I want and now go wherever I want,” said Pereira, “and yeah, it just opens a lot of doors for the future.”

Upon returning to ATX, he felt as if a weight had been lifted, and his performances reflected as much. Pereira produced probably his best game of 2024 in the wake of his homecoming, notching two assists in a man-of-the-match outing in a 3-2 win over Sporting Kansas City, and continues to be one of Josh Wolff’s more reliable contributors on a short-staffed Austin squad.

“I would say the passport – getting that stuff done,” said Pereira when asked what inspired his uptick in form. “I haven't been to Venezuela since I left, so it was nine years and just being able to go back and visit family and get my stuff sorted out, that gave me an emotional boost. And I got back here happy, ready to go. Wherever I am, I'm going to give my 100%, and that boost gave me another 100%.