Austin FC waive winger Jáder Obrian

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived

Austin FC have waived winger Jáder Obrian and utilized one of the club's buyouts of a guaranteed contract, the club announced Tuesday.

Obrian will no longer occupy senior and international roster spots, and his previous wages will not count against the club’s 2026 salary budget.

The 30-year-old veteran joined ATX in 2024 after spending three seasons with FC Dallas. He featured in 65 regular-season games for the Verde & Black across two years, recording 7g/5a.

In total, Obrian has made 159 appearances in MLS and registered 24g/14a during that span.

Austin open their 2026 campaign on Feb. 21 against Minnesota United (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).