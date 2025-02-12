Austin FC unveil 2025 The Heartbeat Kit

Austin FC have unveiled their primary jersey for the 2025 and 2026 MLS seasons, The Heartbeat Kit by adidas.
The kit celebrates Austin FC’s vibrant fan culture and is inspired by "The Heartbeat of Austin" ritual performed by supporters before each home match at Q2 Stadium – helping to make Q2 Stadium the best party in Austin.
The Heartbeat Kit features a unique take on the traditional Austin FC colors, putting verde front and center and paying homage to the club’s vibrant community and culture.
