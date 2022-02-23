Austin FC sign defender Charlie Asensio after SuperDraft selection

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Austin FC have signed defender Charlie Asensio through the 2022 MLS season with options for 2023-25, the club announced Wednesday.
Asensio was selected by Austin in the second round of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft with the 35th overall pick out of Clemson University.
“We’re very pleased to welcome Charlie to the club,” sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a release. “He’s a good player and a good presence in the locker room. We look forward to the opportunity to help him develop.”
The 22-year-old had nine assists across four seasons at Clemson, appearing in 82 games (79 starts). He helped the Tigers win the 2021 NCAA Division I national title over the University of Washington.
Before playing at Clemson, Asensio was in Atlanta United’s academy. He’s also featured for the U-17 and U-19 United States youth national teams.
In the SuperDraft, Austin also took center back Kipp Keller as a Generation adidas signing (No. 5 overall) out of Saint Louis University.