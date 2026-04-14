Austin FC's Besard Sabovic fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 7 of the 2026 season.
Besard Sabovic fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Austin FC midfielder Besard Sabovic for violating the league’s policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 57th minute of Austin’s match against LA Galaxy on April 11.
Kristoffer Velde fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Portland Timbers forward Kristoffer Velde for violating the league’s policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 58th minute of Portland's match against LAFC on April 11.