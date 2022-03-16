Austin FC nominated for Sports Business Journal's Team of the Year award

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Austin FC have been nominated for Sports Business Journal's 2022 Sports Team of the Year, an award honoring best-in-class organizations that demonstrate excellence, influence, innovation and creativity in the business practices of operating a sports franchise.

“It is a great honor for our club to be amongst those considered to be best-in-class across the major league sports community,” Austin FC president Andy Loughnane said in a statement. “This nomination is a testament to the strength of our community and a deserving recognition for those who have worked tirelessly to help grow Austin FC."

Austin FC are the only MLS club nominated among the six finalists, joining the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks, MLB’s Atlanta Braves, the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, and the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Verde & Black currently have the longest active sellout streak in MLS at 19 games after completing construction of Q2 Stadium at a cost of $260 million during the 2021 season, their expansion year. The venue has since hosted four international matches, including the US men's national team, US women's national team and Mexican men's national team all in a single calendar year. 

Aside from Q2 Stadium, Austin FC also have St. David’s Performance Center, a $45 million, privately-financed, 23-acre complex with four full-sized pitches that's the training home of their first team and academy teams.

In addition to having the highest social media engagement rate among any team in North America’s top five major sports leagues, Austin FC also led MLS in merchandise sales and ranked second in sponsorship sales in 2021.

One of the most prestigious industry awards, the Team of the Year winner will be determined by a panel of judges, including sports industry executives and representatives of Sports Business Journal. The results of the vote will be announced at the Sports Business Awards in New York City on May 18.

Austin FC

Related Stories

Power Rankings: NYCFC & Seattle Sounders course-correct in Week 3
Portland Timbers solve Austin FC in rain-soaked Rose City chess match
Recap: Portland Timbers 1, Austin FC 0
More News
More News
Charlotte FC issued warning for violation of Mass Confrontation Policy
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Charlotte FC issued warning for violation of Mass Confrontation Policy
Messi and Neymar: What eventual MLS moves would look like for PSG’s superstars
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Messi and Neymar: What eventual MLS moves would look like for PSG’s superstars
"That would be foolish": Seattle Sounders not content with CCL semis advantage vs. Club Leon
CONCACAF Champions League

"That would be foolish": Seattle Sounders not content with CCL semis advantage vs. Club Leon
Minnesota United defender Chase Gasper voluntarily enters league's SABH program

Minnesota United defender Chase Gasper voluntarily enters league's SABH program
Austin FC nominated for Sports Business Journal's Team of the Year award

Austin FC nominated for Sports Business Journal's Team of the Year award
Nashville SC surpass 20k season ticket members for 2022 season at GEODIS Park

Nashville SC surpass 20k season ticket members for 2022 season at GEODIS Park
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Comunicaciones vs. New York City FC | March 15, 2022
4:15

HIGHLIGHTS: Comunicaciones vs. New York City FC | March 15, 2022
GOAL: Jose Contreras, Comunicaciones - 88th minute
0:57

GOAL: Jose Contreras, Comunicaciones - 88th minute
GOAL: Lynner Garcia, Comunicaciones - 72nd minute
1:10

GOAL: Lynner Garcia, Comunicaciones - 72nd minute
GOAL: Nicolas Samayoa, Comunicaciones - 69th minute
0:46

GOAL: Nicolas Samayoa, Comunicaciones - 69th minute
More Video