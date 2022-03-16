Austin FC nominated for Sports Business Journal's Team of the Year award

“It is a great honor for our club to be amongst those considered to be best-in-class across the major league sports community,” Austin FC president Andy Loughnane said in a statement. “This nomination is a testament to the strength of our community and a deserving recognition for those who have worked tirelessly to help grow Austin FC."

Austin FC have been nominated for Sports Business Journal's 2022 Sports Team of the Year, an award honoring best-in-class organizations that demonstrate excellence, influence, innovation and creativity in the business practices of operating a sports franchise.

Austin FC are the only MLS club nominated among the six finalists, joining the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks, MLB’s Atlanta Braves, the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, and the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Verde & Black currently have the longest active sellout streak in MLS at 19 games after completing construction of Q2 Stadium at a cost of $260 million during the 2021 season, their expansion year. The venue has since hosted four international matches, including the US men's national team, US women's national team and Mexican men's national team all in a single calendar year.

Aside from Q2 Stadium, Austin FC also have St. David’s Performance Center, a $45 million, privately-financed, 23-acre complex with four full-sized pitches that's the training home of their first team and academy teams.

In addition to having the highest social media engagement rate among any team in North America’s top five major sports leagues, Austin FC also led MLS in merchandise sales and ranked second in sponsorship sales in 2021.