Austin FC defender Jon Gallagher signs contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Austin FC have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with defender Jon Gallagher, the club announced Thursday.
The new deal includes four guaranteed years through the 2026 season, with a club option for 2027.
“Jon was a consistently strong performer throughout 2022,” Austin FC sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a release. “He’s adapted incredibly well to playing a new role and we’re thrilled to keep him in Austin. We look forward to watching his continued growth.”
Gallagher has been a regular fixture for Austin FC since joining before the club's 2021 expansion season from Atlanta United, recording four goals and five assists in 59 MLS appearances. He featured mostly at left back in 2022, starting 23 of his 32 appearances while contributing one goal, four assists in 2,125 minutes.
The 26-year-old Irishman started his professional career with Atlanta, who made him the 14th overall pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft out of Notre Dame. He debuted for the Five Stripes first team in 2020, playing in 16 games and scoring four goals.
