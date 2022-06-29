Austin FC co-owner Matthew McConaughey shows Abby Wambach how to fake an injury on Abby's Places

U.S. Soccer Hall of Famer Abby Wambach went Hollywood in the latest edition of Abby's Places, linking up with superstar actor and Austin FC co-owner Matthew McConaughey on her ESPN+ show.

"Give me some tips, Hollywood tips, on how I can maybe fake it and sell it better to the referee, so I get a call," the 2012 FIFA World Player of the Year requested.

Q2 Stadium hosted the meeting between both legends, with Wambach asking the Oscar winner for advice on how to gain an advantage over opponents via the shady art of injury simulation.

Soccer Legend 🤝 Legendary Actor @AbbyWambach stops by Q2 Stadium to chat with @AustinFC co-owner @McConaughey . Full episode of Abby's Places is streaming on @ESPNPlus . pic.twitter.com/AuguNKgqmJ

Being the master thespian that he is, McConaughey was happy to oblige his guest and offer some solid pointers.

"Commit to the pain," he said, adding that using a "double hand" on the supposedly injured area is the way to go.

"You may never walk again, this may be the end," he insisted while Wambach writhed on the floor as her teacher observed approvingly.

The key to the whole grift, McConaughey reminded his student, is to keep it going until the opponent enters the referee's books: "You may never play again in your career - until I get that yellow card."