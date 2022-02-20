Jerseys

Atlanta United unveil 2022 The Forest kit

Atlanta United have unveiled their new secondary jersey, The Forest kit by adidas, ahead of the 2022 MLS season.

The Forest kit

The Forest Kit serves as a symbol of the club’s commitment to environmental sustainability while paying tribute to Atlanta’s nickname of “a city in the forest.” The jersey's unveiling event also marked the start of Atlanta United’s partnership with non-profit group Trees Atlanta, which together they will plant up to 1,000 trees across the city. 

The Forest Kit is made with 100% recycled fabric. Its colors of deep green and cool mint unite in an abstract pattern, a representation of the fact that Atlanta proudly offers more urban tree canopy than any other city in the United States. The words “CITY IN THE FOREST” are written inside the collar, while the letters “ATL” are featured between the shoulders.

