Atlanta United transfer Santiago Sosa to Racing Club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Atlanta United have transferred midfielder Santiago Sosa to Racing Club of the Argentine Primera Division for an undisclosed fee, the club announced Friday.
The 25-year-old Argentine spent four years with Atlanta (2021-24) upon arriving from River Plate in his home country. He produced 1g/1a in 63 matches and had a U22 Initiative roster tag.
In 2024, the former Argentine youth international played on loan with Racing Club.
Atlanta are in the early stages of a busy offseason, looking to build on making the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. They memorably shocked record-setting Supporters' Shield winners Inter Miami CF in Round One as a No. 9 seed (40 points).
