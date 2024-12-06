Atlanta United transfer Santiago Sosa to Racing Club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Atlanta United have transferred midfielder Santiago Sosa to Racing Club of the Argentine Primera Division for an undisclosed fee, the club announced Friday.

The 25-year-old Argentine spent four years with Atlanta (2021-24) upon arriving from River Plate in his home country. He produced 1g/1a in 63 matches and had a U22 Initiative roster tag.

In 2024, the former Argentine youth international played on loan with Racing Club.