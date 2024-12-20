Atlanta United sign homegrown midfielder Will Reilly

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have signed homegrown midfielder Will Reilly through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026-28, the club announced Friday.
Reilly, 22, was part of Atlanta's inaugural academy roster and recently completed his four-year collegiate career at Stanford University.
"Will joined the academy in 2016 and worked his way through the development pipeline before going to college at Stanford University," academy director Javier Perez said. "We’ve continued to follow his development at Stanford where he has started every match for the past three seasons.
"He's a versatile midfielder who can play box-to-box or in a more holding role. We are excited to welcome him back to the club and see him begin his professional career here."
While at Stanford, Reilly contributed 11g/17a in 75 matches. The former US youth international was a consistent starter for the past three seasons.
Additionally, Reilly featured in 35 USL Championship matches for Atlanta United 2 from 2019-21.
