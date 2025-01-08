Atlanta United sign forward Cayman Togashi

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have signed forward Cayman Togashi through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Wednesday.
The U.S.-born 31-year-old former Japanese youth international has spent his entire professional career in Japan, producing 49g/17a in 283 appearances across six clubs. He most recently played for Sagan Tosu in the J1 League, the country's top division.
“Cayman is a forward that our scouts have been following over the past few months,” Atlanta chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said. “He’ll join us as a domestic player and brings over 10 years of professional experience from Japan with him.
"He’s scored goals at every club throughout his career and with the amount of games and competitions that we are in, depth at the forward position is always something we need. We feel that Cayman will fit in nicely with our group of forwards.”
Togashi provides depth and experience up top for an Atlanta side that also features Jamal Thiaré at forward.
Under new head coach Ronny Deila, the Five Stripes are looking to build on their surprise Audi MLS Cup Playoffs run last season. They'll kick off their 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 at home against CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
