Atlanta United sign forward Cayman Togashi

Atlanta United have signed forward Cayman Togashi through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Wednesday.

The U.S.-born 31-year-old former Japanese youth international has spent his entire professional career in Japan, producing 49g/17a in 283 appearances across six clubs. He most recently played for Sagan Tosu in the J1 League, the country's top division.

“Cayman is a forward that our scouts have been following over the past few months,” Atlanta chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said. “He’ll join us as a domestic player and brings over 10 years of professional experience from Japan with him.