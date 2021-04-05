Atlanta United sign defender Jack Gurr from USL affiliate

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have signed defender Jack Gurr from Atlanta United 2, their USL affiliate, the club announced Monday.
Gurr, 25, signed with ATL UTD 2 ahead of the 2020 season and started 15 games. The fullback had a goal and three assists during his time in USL Championship, earning a short-term deal with the first team in December as Atlanta faced Club America in the resumption of the Concacaf Champions League.
“Jack joined us in Orlando for last year’s Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League and showed that he can perform at this level,” VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a club statement.
Prior to signing with ATL UTD 2, Gurr was a four-year starter at Georgia Gwinnett College where he became the program's all-time leader in assists. He's a native of Newcastle, England.
Gurr gives head coach Gabriel Heinze another option at right back alongside the likes of Brooks Lennon, Ronald Hernandez and Anton Walkes.
Atlanta have their first competitive match of 2021 on Tuesday against Alajuelense in the CCL before opening their MLS campaign on April 17 against Orlando City.