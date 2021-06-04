Atlanta United sign defender Bryce Washington to Homegrown deal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have signed defender Bryce Washington to a Homegrown deal, the club announced Friday. Washington signed a two-year contract with club options through 2025.
Washington, 22, played his last two seasons of collegiate soccer at the University of Pittsburgh, where he helped lead his team to the No. 2 overall national seed at the NCAA Tournament. He spent his first two years playing for Rutgers University.
“Bryce was one of the top NCAA players in the country last year and we’re really excited to welcome him back to the club,” VP & technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a club statement. “Every player has a different development process and Bryce complemented his progression by having the opportunity to play regularly for four years at a top level collegiately. He’s an athletic center back who will continue to develop with more playing time.”
Washington was an inaugural member of Atlanta United's U-18 side in 2016-17.