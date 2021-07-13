Atlanta United's Jake Mulraney has suspension rescinded by Independent Review Panel

The Independent Review Panel, consisting of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, has unanimously rescinded the one-match suspension and accompanying fine for the red card issued to Atlanta United FC’s Jake Mulraney in the 74th minute of Atlanta’s match against Nashville SC on Thursday, July 8.
Mulraney is now eligible to play in Atlanta United’s next match against New England Revolution on Saturday, July 17.
Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Since Atlanta's appeal was successful, the club maintains its two unsuccessful appeals for any future red cards in the 2021 season.