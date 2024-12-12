Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United re-sign forward Jamal Thiaré

Atlanta United have re-signed forward Jamal Thiaré through 2025 with an option for 2026, the club announced Thursday.

Thiaré has eight goals in 40 appearances (all competitions) for Atlanta, memorably netting a brace as they eliminated Supporters' Shield champions Inter Miami CF from the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The 31-year-old Senegal native joined Atlanta in August 2023 after playing for French Ligue 1 side Le Havre.

Atlanta are expected to be among the busiest teams this offseason. They have two open Designated Player spots and U22 Initiative flexibility, plus are looking to hire a head coach and sporting director.

