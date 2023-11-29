Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United re-sign defender Efraín Morales

Atlanta United have re-signed defender Efraín Morales through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-26, the club announced Wednesday.

The Five Stripes previously declined the homegrown player's 2024 contract option, but noted in their year-end roster update that negotiations were ongoing for his return.

“Efraín is a player who has continued to improve along his pathway from our inaugural U-12 side to Atlanta United 2 and the first team,” vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “We’re excited to sign him to a contract extension and look forward to his continued development at the club.”

Morales finished the 2023 season on loan at Atlanta United 2, where he scored once in 20 MLS NEXT Pro games (all starts). Since turning pro in August 2020, Morales has yet to make his first-team debut.

On the international stage, Morales has played six times for Bolivia's U-20s. He was also called up to the South American nation's senior squad for 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September.

Atlanta made the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs as the Eastern Conference's No. 6 seed before falling in Round One against the Columbus Crew. They earned 51 points with a 13W-11L-10D record.

