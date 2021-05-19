Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United, Lisandro Lopez mutually agree to contract termination

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Lisandro Lopez heads the ball with Antonio Carlos

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination

Atlanta United and forward Lisandro Lopez have agreed to mutually terminate his contract, the club announced Tuesday.

Lopez signed a one-year contract with Atlanta United in January but reportedly flew back to Argentina several weeks ago following the death of his father.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we announce Lisandro’s time at the club has come to an end,” Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement. “Despite our short time together, he quickly proved to be a valuable team-first member of our organization and he will always be welcome back at Atlanta United. Our thoughts will continue to be with Lisandro and his family.”

The 38-year-old appeared in four matches, with three starts. Lopez has more than 600 professional appearances and 244 goals scored at the club level while also featuring seven times for the Argentina national team.

