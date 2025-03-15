Atlanta United: Inside the Golden Spike pre-game tradition

Before every Atlanta United game that’s ever happened, fans, players and celebrities have taken their shot at “The Golden Spike.” It’s a comically large railroad spike that takes multiple people to haul around. And it’s also an essential part of the matchday experience designed to connect with the city’s past while linking a city’s culture and fanbase. And it's equal parts gimmick and key piece of the Atlanta United puzzle.

Atlanta was “Marthasville,” and before that Atlanta was “Thrasherville,” and before that Atlanta was “Terminus.” Or, in other words, “the end of the line.” Before becoming the music, business, transportation, soccer and everything capital of the South, Atlanta existed solely to be the final stop for a railroad line. Fast forward roughly 189 years and there’s now an intersection between the genesis of Terminus, Atlanta United , Big Boi, T-Pain and Ludacris.

How it starts

A matchday in the life of a Golden Spike begins outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the most SEC-esque tradition in the sport. About an hour and a half before the opening whistle, Atlanta United players hop off a bus outside the stadium and walk through a crowd of fans giving out high fives and autographs. Once they’re done signing posters and programs, they sign the Spike waiting for them at the end of the line. It’s a short parade that would be just as at home at an Auburn football game.

Now, that likely brings up a couple of questions. First: Yes, the club absolutely lifted the pregame player walk from college football. Georgia Tech and Georgia both have their versions, and you can imagine which gameday experiences the club examined before starting their own. Second: Yes, it is a bit late for professional athletes to arrive at the stadium.