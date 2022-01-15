Albert Rusnak could make 2022 Sounders among "best teams we've had here"

Even with masks protecting every face on the podium, it was easy to make out grins as broad as the Puget Sound as Seattle Sounders FC officially welcomed Albert Rusnak to the Emerald City in a Friday afternoon press conference after their first training session of 2022.

Sounders GM and president of soccer Garth Lagerwey did not shy away from the hype, opening the event by expressing how “ecstatic” he feels about adding the Slovakian playmaker to a squad already a perennial MLS Cup contender that will also return to Concacaf Champions League this year.

“We feel really good about our group. We think that we're going to have a team that's going to be able to compete on all fronts,” said Lagerwey. “I think we're going to wind up with almost the entirety of the team from last year brought back on top of Albert being able to come and join us.

“I think that this is going to be one of the best teams we've had here. And hopefully we can go out on the field and we can show that, we can earn that. But that's why we brought Albert here, is to compete for championships. And it was a credit to him that he was willing to come and give us a try here in Seattle with the same idea in mind.”

It was an intro bullish enough for head coach Brian Schmetzer to crack a joke about the need to tamp down expectations on day one. But sporting director Craig Waibel acknowledged a reporter’s suggestion that the recruitment of Rusnak – a Designated Player at Real Salt Lake the past five years who will retain that status in Seattle – ranks as the splashiest free-agent signing since the mechanism was introduced to MLS in 2015.